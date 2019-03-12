Beacon Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Altura Energy Inc (ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altura Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Altura Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATU. Haywood Securities set a C$0.70 price objective on Altura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altura Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill, Killam, Macklin, Wildmere, and Leduc-Woodbend areas located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.