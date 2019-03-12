BBR Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 824.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $167.94 and a 1-year high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/bbr-partners-llc-has-2-26-million-stake-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.