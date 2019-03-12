Barnes Group Inc. (B) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Barnes Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. 11,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Sidoti raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

