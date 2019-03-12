Banyan Network Hits Market Cap of $993,284.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinEx. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $993,284.00 and $2,135.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,362,830 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

