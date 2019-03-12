Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $187,000 Position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPG. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

In other news, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $46,048.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DPG stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

