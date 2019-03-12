Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 38,862 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,985,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,725,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,139,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 38,862 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/bank-of-nova-scotia-sells-38862-shares-of-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.