Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Alcoa had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Alcoa Corp (AA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/bank-of-nova-scotia-cuts-holdings-in-alcoa-corp-aa.html.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.