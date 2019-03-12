Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,097 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $100,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CAO Denise R. Danner sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $304,460.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Bement sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $428,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,979 shares of company stock worth $3,890,957 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of PNW opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

