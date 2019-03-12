Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $103.64 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of TransDigm Group worth $103,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,456,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 942,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 430,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 229,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.90 per share, with a total value of $100,000,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,167,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mervin Dunn sold 8,944 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.28, for a total transaction of $3,866,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,191 shares of company stock valued at $26,101,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $432.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.65 and a 12-month high of $445.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

