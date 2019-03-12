Bank of America Downgrades GameStop (GME) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GME. Loop Capital lowered their price target on GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded GameStop from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. GameStop’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.