Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCSF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

BCSF opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $957.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.10%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 1,271 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Ewald bought 1,343 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,752.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,315 shares of company stock worth $305,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,398,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

