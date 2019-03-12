B. Riley Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

RLH opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 77,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $550,562.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 530,667 shares of company stock worth $3,874,380 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,041,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 936,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 240,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 913,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

