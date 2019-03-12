B. Riley Financial (RILY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $447.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $84,811.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 19,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $317,655.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,187,151 shares of company stock worth $4,868,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 54.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

