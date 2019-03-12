B. Riley Financial (RILY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $447.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $84,811.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 19,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $317,655.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,187,151 shares of company stock worth $4,868,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
