Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.60 ($77.44) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.04 ($70.98).

Shares of SPR stock opened at €46.92 ($54.56) on Friday. Axel Springer has a 1 year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1 year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

