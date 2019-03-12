Aviva PLC Sells 30,870 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $2,304,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 20,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $953,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/aviva-plc-sells-30870-shares-of-seagate-technology-plc-stx.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.