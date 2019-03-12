Aviva PLC Reduces Position in TransUnion (TRU)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,418,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,170,000 after buying an additional 1,161,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,177,000 after buying an additional 1,133,283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 722,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,193,000 after buying an additional 478,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TransUnion by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,859,000 after buying an additional 460,859 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,432,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $149,253.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,502,486.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,789,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,829.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,363 shares of company stock worth $14,973,322 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

