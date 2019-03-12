Aviva PLC Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,839 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,614 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

