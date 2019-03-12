Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 94,300 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up 3.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Macy’s worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Macy’s by 2,958.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,960,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

