Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 1.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 620,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $40,436,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $767,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,008,272 shares of company stock valued at $69,690,066 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/avalon-global-asset-management-llc-purchases-800-shares-of-okta-inc-okta.html.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.