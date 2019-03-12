Atmos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (ATMOS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Atmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Atmos has traded flat against the US dollar. Atmos has a total market capitalization of $599,253.00 and $0.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00055130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018082 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00002352 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos Coin Profile

Atmos (ATMOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,818,941 coins and its circulating supply is 100,818,941 coins. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io . The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere . Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere

Atmos Coin Trading

Atmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

