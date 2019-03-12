Atlatsa Resources (ATLRF) & Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Financial Review

Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Atlatsa Resources alerts:

70.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlatsa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlatsa Resources and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlatsa Resources $89.85 million 0.33 -$153.22 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.96 $2.26 billion $1.52 8.13

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Atlatsa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Atlatsa Resources and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlatsa Resources -286.37% N/A -48.88% Freeport-McMoRan 12.12% 15.77% 5.76%

Volatility & Risk

Atlatsa Resources has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlatsa Resources and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlatsa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 3 8 7 0 2.22

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Atlatsa Resources.

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atlatsa Resources does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Atlatsa Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlatsa Resources

Atlatsa Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of platinum group metal properties in the Republic of South Africa. It owns interests in the Bokoni mine located on the north-eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and the Kwanda Project located in the bushveld complex. The company was formerly known as Anooraq Resources Corporation and changed its name to Atlatsa Resources Corporation in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Atlatsa Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlatsa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlatsa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlatsa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.