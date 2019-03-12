Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Position Cut by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,350 shares during the period. Atlantic Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $511.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/atlantic-capital-bancshares-inc-acbi-position-cut-by-mendon-capital-advisors-corp.html.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.