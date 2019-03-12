ATLANT (ATL) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Mercatox and OKEx. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $55,775.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00390835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.01685469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005008 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025883 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.