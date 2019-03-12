Athenex Inc (ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 317,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $804.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.13. Athenex has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 143.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,231.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Athenex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Athenex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

