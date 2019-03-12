Athena Capital Advisors LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 514,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 49,021 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 148,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 24,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,626,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

NYSE ORCL opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $174,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,320.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,945,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Athena Capital Advisors LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/athena-capital-advisors-llc-takes-123000-position-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.