Athabasca Oil (ATH) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.74.

TSE:ATH opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$1.98.

In other news, Director Thomas William Ebbern acquired 100,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

