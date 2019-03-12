ASV (ASV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect ASV to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ASV stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASV has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ASV in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

