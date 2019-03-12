AstroNova (ALOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

ALOT stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $129.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.21. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of AstroNova worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

