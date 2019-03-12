Asiamet Resources’ (ARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research note on Monday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective for the company.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

Asiamet Resources stock opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Monday. Asiamet Resources has a one year low of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.