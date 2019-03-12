ASGN Inc (ASGN) Receives $74.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. 345,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,255. ASGN has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $929.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

