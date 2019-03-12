ARP Americas LP Takes Position in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 198,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Rowan Companies PLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.56.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Rowan Companies Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

