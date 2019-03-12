ARP Americas LP Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 969 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

