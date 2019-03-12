ARP Americas LP Has $1.95 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 221.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 876.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.01.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

