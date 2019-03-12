ARP Americas LP Boosts Stake in Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC)

ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 356.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,395 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP owned 0.59% of Green Bancorp worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 78.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 305.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,701 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNBC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Green Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $640.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

