Ares Management (ARES) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ares Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.