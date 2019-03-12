Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s share price was up 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 620,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 376,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Get Arctic Star Exploration alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/arctic-star-exploration-add-trading-up-30.html.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.