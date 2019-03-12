Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,988,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 791,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $341,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.84.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

