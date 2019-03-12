Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

