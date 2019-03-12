Apple Inc. (AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Apple reported earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.55. 17,950,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,370,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

