Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,366. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 38.08 and a quick ratio of 38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.88 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

