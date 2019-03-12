ANSYS (ANSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G acted as primary catalyst. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects was a positive. Budgetary increase in allocation for defense spending across Europe and the United States favored growth in aerospace and defense domains. OPTIS, 3DSIM Granta Design and Helic buyouts are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. Further, the company’s new features in the product are a game changer for ANSYS in the simulation software market. However, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain concerns.”

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.46.

ANSS traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $181.66. 12,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,180. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $2,497,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,857 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $143,212,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in ANSYS by 7,465.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 502,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 495,950 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 874,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,180,000 after purchasing an additional 486,564 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ANSYS by 11,985.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 432,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,363,000 after purchasing an additional 313,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANSYS (ANSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.