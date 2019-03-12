Analyzing International Isotopes (INIS) and Esterline Technologies (ESL)

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Isotopes and Esterline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Esterline Technologies 0 5 1 0 2.17

Esterline Technologies has a consensus target price of $116.78, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. Given Esterline Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esterline Technologies is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Isotopes and Esterline Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.34 -$3.75 million N/A N/A Esterline Technologies $2.03 billion 1.78 $69.45 million $4.17 29.22

Esterline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares International Isotopes and Esterline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31% Esterline Technologies 6.78% 8.01% 4.77%

Risk and Volatility

International Isotopes has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esterline Technologies has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esterline Technologies beats International Isotopes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities. The Sensors & Systems segment includes power systems, connection technologies and advanced sensors capabilities. The Advanced Materials segment includes engineered materials and defense technologies capabilities. The company also develops and manufactures combustible ordnance and countermeasures for military applications. Esterline Technologies was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

