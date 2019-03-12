Analyzing Atlas Financial (AFH) & Universal Insurance (UVE)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -16.44% -48.83% -9.40% Universal Insurance 19.77% 33.17% 10.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.98 million 0.14 -$38.81 million ($1.71) -1.54 Universal Insurance $751.92 million 1.46 $106.93 million N/A N/A

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Financial and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlas Financial presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.23%. Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.73%. Given Atlas Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Financial is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atlas Financial does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

