Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Newmont Mining (NEM)

3/5/2019 – Newmont Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Newmont Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newmont's fourth-quarter 2018 loss narrowed on a year-over-year basis. Also, adjusted earnings and sales beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making significant progress with its growth projects. It is pursuing a number of projects including Tanami Expansion in Australia as well as Subika Underground and Ahafo mill expansion in Africa. We are also impressed with its efforts to reduce debt and improve efficiency. Moreover, the acquisition of CC&V represents a significant opportunity. Newmont should also gain from the merger with Goldcorp, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019. However, Newmont faces headwinds from high production costs on year over year comparison basis. The company is also exposed to a highly volatile gold price environment. Lack of growth in the company’s gold reserves is another concern.”

2/22/2019 – Newmont Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Newmont Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Newmont Mining was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/12/2019 – Newmont Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is pursuing a number of projects including Tanami Expansion in Australia, and Subika Underground and Ahafo mill expansion in Africa. We are also impressed with its efforts to reduce debt and improve efficiency. Moreover, the acquisition of CC&V represents a significant opportunity. “

2/4/2019 – Newmont Mining was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2019 – Newmont Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/15/2019 – Newmont Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2019 – Newmont Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/15/2019 – Newmont Mining was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

1/15/2019 – Newmont Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.05.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $122,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $131,587,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 219,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Newmont Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,051,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

