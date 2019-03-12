Analysts Set Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) Price Target at $28.38

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other Flushing Financial news, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 6,615 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $153,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 8,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $186,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 80,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,660. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $36.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

