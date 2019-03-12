Analysts Set FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Target Price at $53.25

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.
FCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.
FCB Financial has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.
About FCB Financial
FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.
