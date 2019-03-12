Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RPS Group (RPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RPS Group (LON: RPS):

3/1/2019 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/25/2019 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

2/21/2019 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/20/2019 – RPS Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 167 ($2.18) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03).

2/4/2019 – RPS Group was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

2/4/2019 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

1/22/2019 – RPS Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($2.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2019 – RPS Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/15/2019 – RPS Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 172.80 ($2.26). The stock had a trading volume of 141,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,098. RPS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 225.36 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 5.08 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $4.80.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

