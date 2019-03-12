Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $925.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

