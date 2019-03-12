Analysts Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report sales of $362.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.03 million to $370.70 million. Integra Lifesciences reported sales of $357.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,245 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.