Analysts Expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $152.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $653.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $669.27 million, with estimates ranging from $662.00 million to $675.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CMTL. Noble Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.76. 9,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.32. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,162 shares in the company, valued at $884,675.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $16,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $6,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1,439.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 140,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

